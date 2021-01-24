Dayton apartment building heavily damaged after fire, explosion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-unit apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

The Dayton Fire Department told 2 NEWS that they were called to the building on the 1000 block of Cumberland Avenue on reports of a fire in the building and an explosion.

The people who live in the building were already outside when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the building is probably a total loss.

The department is still investigating the cause of the fire and explosion. Red Cross has been called to the scene.