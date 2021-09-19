Dayton antique car show held at Carillon Park

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park (Kris Sproles, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is presenting the Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park on Sunday, September 19.

 With 200 historical cars and motorcycles on display, the Dayton Concours d’Elegance is the Midwest’s premier classic & antique automobile and motorcycle show, a release by the event said.

Cars and motorcycles from the Roarin’ Twenties will be featured at Carillon park in either restored or original condition. Cars from the early 1900’s sit alongside the classics of the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, as well as a variety of motorcycles, the release said.

Entries will be judged in several classes for a variety of special awards.

The show will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Day 2 of search for Brian Laundrie continues, fiancé Gabby Petito has been missing for weeks

#9 Ohio State overcomes mistakes, hangs on to beat Tulsa 41-20

Kenny gets details on Crocker Park Fall festivities

Flower shortage affects Myrtle Beach businesses

Multiple people stabbed, suspect killed by police

More News