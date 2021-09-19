Dayton antique car show held at Carillon Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is presenting the Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park on Sunday, September 19.

With 200 historical cars and motorcycles on display, the Dayton Concours d’Elegance is the Midwest’s premier classic & antique automobile and motorcycle show, a release by the event said.

Cars and motorcycles from the Roarin’ Twenties will be featured at Carillon park in either restored or original condition. Cars from the early 1900’s sit alongside the classics of the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, as well as a variety of motorcycles, the release said.

Entries will be judged in several classes for a variety of special awards.

The show will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.





