DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton has released results after surveys were mailed to random residents living in Dayton.

Over 10,000 survey packets were mailed to random homes in Dayton during the week of September 19, 2022. Results of the survey were collected until December 8, 2022, with only 1,380 surveys returned with responses.

Dayton announced in a release that the survey results returned claim to show a “positive growth” for what the residents think of the services of the city and their daily lives, but the city says residents think there are areas for improvement that can be done.

Positive Aspect Results

Last year, survey results reportedly show more than 60% of surveyed residents were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with living in the community of Dayton, which is up from 57% in 2021.

A recorded 58% of residents say they are either “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with their neighborhood. The highest satisfaction is from respondents living in downtown Dayton and East Dayton.

About sixty percent of residents that responded living in downtown, north and west Dayton say they have “good access” to groceries in where they live.

Over half of responders claim to be satisfied with living in Dayton overall.

Areas for Improvement

The city of Dayton reports more than 70% say the biggest issue for residents is crime and safety, abandoned houses, blight, decay and drug use.

Sixty-one percent of people that responded say they are “dissatisfied” with the pavement, sidewalks and streets. The city says the levels have decreased from the prior year, but continue to be high.

Another issue that residents responded was their opinion on housing. Some residents filled out the survey to show they are not happy with where affordable housing options currently are. In affordable housing, 29% of residents say they are neutral and another 29% saying they are “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.” When discussing the quality of their housing in their neighborhoods, only 41% of residents were satisfied with their neighborhood conditions.

