DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio public transit will receive a massive financial boost this year, and a significant amount of the funds will be used right here in the Miami Valley.

According to Senator Sherrod Brown, Ohio will receive more than $264 million in 2023 to fund public transit agencies across the state. Over the next five years, Ohio is expected to receive $1.3 billion in funds as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“This is the continuation of the largest investment in Ohio’s public transportation ever. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already getting resources to Ohio communities to improve transportation,” Brown said in a release. “Transit is all about the Dignity of Work – it creates jobs, it connects people to jobs, it draws in investment, and it will help communities across Ohio grow and create opportunity. Employers, entrepreneurs, and workers have all been asking for better transit – now we’re delivering by making major investments that will create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas, and that will help Ohio localities of all sizes all over the state thrive and grow.”

According to the release, these funds will boost public transit by helping agencies expand service across the state, train new employees and purchase new low- and no-emission busses.

Dayton alone will receive $42,616,456 of these funds in 2023, the release said. Cincinnati will be given $30,546,309 and Columbus will be given $28,955,834.

Other cities mentioned in the release include Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown and other rural and small urban areas.