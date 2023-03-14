DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Charity Adams Earley Academy, an all-girls school in Dayton, will be co-ed beginning this fall.

The decision was necessary due to continued decline in enrollment at Charity Adams and overcrowding at nearby elementary schools, according to a release.

Current Charity Adams students are able to return next year. However, the building will no longer be considered a district-wide school, which means the district’s transportation requirements will apply.

In order for students to receive yellow bus transportation, they must live within the quadrant and be 1.5 miles or more from the school, the release states.

Although all details have not yet been finalized, district officials say that they chose to share this news with families now in order to provide as much notice as possible.

Parents will be receiving more detailed information in the coming weeks and months.