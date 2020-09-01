Dayton International Airport to receive nearly $6 million from FAA for safety, infrastructure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The James M. Cox Dayton International Airport (DAY) will receive a nearly $6 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for airport safety and infrastructure expenses.

DAY is receiving the second largest grant, totaling $5,864,874, according to a press release sent by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The airport will use the grant to purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, snow removal equipment and to improve a snow removal equipment building, as well as rehabilitate an apron.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said Chao.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.