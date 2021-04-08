Dayton airport get more than $4 million in pandemic relief grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton International Airport is one of dozens of Ohio airports receiving grants to help facilities impacted by the pandemic.
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said Thursday he applauds the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) award of more than $30 million to Ohio airports to provide economic relief from COVID-19.
“The aviation industry’s recovery is critical to our nation’s economy. During this pandemic, the sharp decline in air travel left the industry in an uncertain economic position,” said Portman. “I’m pleased to see this continued support for our airports as they ramp up services to meet the increasing demands of air travel as our country continues on the path to recovery.”
The Dayton airport received more than $4 million from the Grant. Dayton Wright Brothers Airport in Warren County also received $23,000.
The following airports in Ohio received grants:
- John Glenn Columbus International-$8,619,383
- James A. Rhodes-$13,000
- Pickaway County Memorial- $13,000
- Youngstown-Warren Regional-$23,000
- Lawrence County Airpark-$13,000
- Kent State University-$13,000
- Hardin County-$13,000
- Kelleys Island Land Field-$9,000
- Morrow County-$9,000
- Vinton County-$9,000
- Zanesville Municipal-$23,000
- Middle Bass Island-$9,000
- Fairfield County-$13,000
- Wayne County-$23,000
- Akron Fulton International-$23,000
- Perry County-$9,000
- Toledo Exec-$13,000
- Barnesville-Bradfield-$9,000
- Lake County Exec-$23,000
- Fulton County-$13,000
- Findlay-$23,000
- Bellefontaine Regional-$13,000
- Geauga County-$13,000
- Lima Allen County-$13,000
- North Bass Island-$9,000
- Darke County-$13,000
- Carroll County-Tolson-$13,000
- Van Wert County-$13,000
- Defiance Memorial-$13,000
- Lakefield-$13,000
- Erie-Ottawa International-$23,000
- Harry Clever Field-$13,000
- Wadsworth Municipal-$13,000
- Akron-Canton Regional-$3,038,242
- Northeast Ohio Regional-$9,000
- Columbiana County-$13,000
- Ross County-$13,000
- Sidney Municipal-$13,000
- Bolton Field-$47,162
- Ohio University-$23,000
- Ohio State University-$91,162
- City of Cleveland-$91,162
- Put-in-Bay-$9,000
- Neil Armstrong-$23,000
- Medina Municipal-$13,000
- Henry County-$13,000
- Eugene F Kranz Toledo Express-$1,468,094
- Cleveland-Hopkins International-$9,734,529
- Harrison County-$13,000
- Cuyahoga County-$91,1652
- Jefferson County Airpark-$13,000
- Wood County-$13,000
- Monroe County-$9,000
- Richard Downing-$13,000
- Cambridge Municipal-$9,000
- James M Cox Dayton International-$4,116,832
- Bluffton-$13,000
- Dayton-Wright Brothers-$23,000
- Portage County-$13,000
- Williams County-$13,000
- Putnam County-$13,000
- Knox County-$23,000
- Holmes County-$9,000
- Rickenbacker International-$2,049,288
- Delaware Municipal-Jim Moore Field-$23,000