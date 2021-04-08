Dayton airport get more than $4 million in pandemic relief grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton International Airport is one of dozens of Ohio airports receiving grants to help facilities impacted by the pandemic.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said Thursday he applauds the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) award of more than $30 million to Ohio airports to provide economic relief from COVID-19.

“The aviation industry’s recovery is critical to our nation’s economy. During this pandemic, the sharp decline in air travel left the industry in an uncertain economic position,” said Portman. “I’m pleased to see this continued support for our airports as they ramp up services to meet the increasing demands of air travel as our country continues on the path to recovery.”

The Dayton airport received more than $4 million from the Grant. Dayton Wright Brothers Airport in Warren County also received $23,000.

