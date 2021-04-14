Dayton Airport announces new nonstop flight to Orlando

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton International Airport (DAY) announced Wednesday that a new weekly nonstop flight with American Airlines between Dayton to Orlando will soon be added.

DAY said the new addition to its departure schedule will start Saturday, June 5 and operate through Labor Day 2021. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning April 19.

“We are excited that American Airlines is responding to the increased leisure demand and decided to bring additional service to Dayton. Our passengers and community will benefit from the convenience of this new non-stop to Orlando and just in time to enjoy a fresh breath of summer,” said City of Dayton Director of Aviation Gil Turner.

The weekly schedule starting Saturday, June 5, 2021 will be:

Depart DAY: 2 PM

Arrive MCO: 4:24 PM

Depart MCO: 11 AM

Arrive DAY: 1:15 PM

For more information on safety measures at Dayton International Airport, click here.