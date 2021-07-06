Dayton Air Show to bring boost to local business

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Dayton Air Show is ready to host an estimated 70,000 people.

“Five weeks ago we were still planning on a drive in show, where you’d be staying right by your car. There were no static air craft going to be on the ground and what have you. Now in just a short period of time we have over 30 air craft that’re going to be on the grounds,” said Dayton Air Show Safety Director Roger Doctor.

The Dayton Air Show will also feature around 1,000 volunteers. Doctor says people will be able to walk up, chat with people in the Army, Marine Corp, and Air Force. “Hopefully making America just proud to be America,” said Doctor.

Much like the Dayton Air Show, local businesses are preparing for more people. Christy’s Pizza Manager Nicholas Phelps says having to shut down the show last year because of COVID-19 was hurtful to their business. “It was kinda a dip in our sales for the month. We’re glad it’s happening this year and I’m sure a lot of people are happy about it as well,” said Phelps.

Phelps says in previous years the Dayton Air Show brought a lot of business, and they’re prepared for it this time around. “We can fit like 108 people in here all together so hopefully that happens,” said Phelps.