WATCH LIVE: Dayton Air Show officials holding press conference Monday

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Air Show officials will hold a press conference Monday, one day after the conclusion of the 2021 show.

The show returned on Saturday after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release, an estimated 40,000 people attended the show. Officials said attendance was down due to dismal forecasts and rain.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this year’s show overall,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “The lineup was fantastic and we came back strong, but the weather simply hampered turnout especially on Sunday. We’re very thankful to our loyal fans, sponsors and volunteers who help make the show a success each year.”

Plans are already underway for the 2022 show which will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on July 30 and
31.

2 NEWS will stream the press conference live in this story. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Drake Bell of 'Drake and Josh' sentenced on charges for crimes against child

Montgomery County Fair kicks-off on Sunday

FFA & 4H celebrate fair's grand opening

Fairborn's Hometown Heroes project giving service members recognition they deserve

1 person taken to hospital by Careflight after Germantown crash

More News