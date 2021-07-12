WATCH LIVE: Dayton Air Show officials holding press conference Monday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Air Show officials will hold a press conference Monday, one day after the conclusion of the 2021 show.

The show returned on Saturday after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release, an estimated 40,000 people attended the show. Officials said attendance was down due to dismal forecasts and rain.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this year’s show overall,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “The lineup was fantastic and we came back strong, but the weather simply hampered turnout especially on Sunday. We’re very thankful to our loyal fans, sponsors and volunteers who help make the show a success each year.”

Plans are already underway for the 2022 show which will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on July 30 and

31.

2 NEWS will stream the press conference live in this story. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.