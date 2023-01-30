DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2023 Dayton Air Show is six months away, and officials say some changes will be implemented — including a no-cash policy.

Kevin Franklin, the Executive Director of the Dayton Air Show, said that parking is a consistent issue, so officials have come up with a plan to help.

“I think we’ve come up with some good solutions,” Franklin said. “One of the changes we’re doing for 2023 is the Dayton Air Show will be cashless this year.”

When event attendees get to the show this year, they will arrive with parking in-hand, instead of paying to park upon arrival, which creates long lines, according to Franklin.

Attendees will need to purchase parking vouchers online along with their event ticket.

Gates this year will open at 9:30 a.m. with a handful of new acts to see, including a jet demonstration and an aerobatic team.

The 2023 Dayton Air Show is set to be held July 22 and 23 at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online here.