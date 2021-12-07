DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Air Show officials announced acts for the 2022 show and the headliner for the 2023 show Tuesday.

Officials said the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and U.S. Army Golden Knights will perform at the upcoming 2022 show.

“We’re so pleased to continue to bring such phenomenal performers to our 2022 and 2023 shows to give adults and children alike an unforgettable experience,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the show. “We’re looking forward to continue to add elite performers to our lineup.”

Additionally, it was announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2023 show. The return of the Thunderbirds will also see the return of Miami Valley pilot Capt. Jacob “Primo” Impellizzeri, who graduated from Wright State University in 2012. The 2023 show will mark the 70th year the Thunderbirds have been performing.

The 2022 show, which is scheduled for July 30 and 31, will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue

Angels, and feature performances by TORA! TORA! TORA! and aerobatic flyer Kevin Coleman.

Additional performers for the 2022 show will be announced in the coming months. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonairshow.com.