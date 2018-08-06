Dayton air show named among best in nation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton air show has been named one of the best in the nation again.

The Dayton Air Show was ranked the #4 air show in America by readers of USA Today. Results were announced Friday by the newspaper. The Top 10 choice was made from 20 shows nationwide nominated by industry experts.

“What an honor to be recognized as one of the most prominent shows in the nation again this year,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “We are very proud of the show, its volunteers, fans and sponsors for making this possible,” he added.

Air show officials say this year’s ranking was up from 2017 which placed Dayton at # 8. The Marine Corps Air Station show at Cherry Point, NC was ranked Number one and Pensacola Naval Air Station show (home of the Blue Angels) came in second. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance show in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX area was ranked third.

The Dayton Air Show just completed its 44th annual show. Each year the show features world-class aerobatic champions, military jet demonstrations and entertainment for families.

Organizers of the show say the City of Dayton, City of Vandalia, Dayton International Airport and Wright-Patterson AFB all provide important community support to make the show possible. Over 1,000 volunteers join these organizations to make the show possible each year.

The 2019 show, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, will be held on June 22nd and 23rd.