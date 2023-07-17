VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Air Show is getting ready to fly into town Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

“If you haven’t been in a while, this is the one that you want to come to,” says Kevin Franklin, Executive Director, CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds make a return to headline the show, along with other new stunts and high-flying acts.

“We added the F-22, the F-18 demo, a C-17 demo,” says Franklin.

This year’s show includes five hours of flying.

“We’ve got the Champagne Gal, which is a B-25 which will be giving rides to folks,” describes Franklin. “We also have Precision Exotics which has Ferrari’s and different kind of cars that you can kind of come in and ride in and drive, and then of course, we have our sky soldiers.”

The show offers a sight to see not only in the skies but also on the ground.

“We’ve got around 60 static display aircraft this year,” states Franklin. “You can go into our kids hangar, and there’s a lot of different activities for the kids to do there.”

While there will be the usual staples, there are also some changes this year, including to parking. Organizers are hoping the changes will help minimize traffic headaches.

“We had a very large crowd last year. We listened to those complaints that we had,” says Franklin. “We’ve put in a new entrance into the general admission lot. It’s going to be just under a half a mile long line. It’s going to be three lanes, and so, we’re going to be able to get a lot of people off the roads quickly, get them in and get them processed.”

Organizers are stressing the importance of getting to the show early.

Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

“A family of four can come out for under a hundred bucks, and come out here to see the show. That includes your four tickets. That gets you four Pepsi’s, four hot dogs, a program, and your parking all included in that,” says Franklin.

For information on tickets, click here.