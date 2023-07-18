VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — For the 49th year, the Dayton Air Show is flying into town, bringing performers and visitors from all over to the area for the high-flying event.

It’s a welcome sight for nearby businesses.

“Our crowd isn’t just coming from Montgomery County,” says Ken Kreitzer with the Dayton Air Show. “It’s also coming from Miami County, Greene County. We’ve got folks that travel from Indiana. Of course, we got a large contingent of folks that join us coming up from Columbus or Cincinnati.

“That’s local restaurants, hotels, drive-thru restaurants, the gas stations. It’s not just the Air Show that benefits from the Air Show. It’s also the local businesses.”

Every year, the show brings in big acts, big crowds and big bucks.

“Convention and Visitors Bureau says $3.2 million dollars,” says Kreitzer.

People spend their weekend and money here, sampling what the area has to offer.

Last year, the show drew a crowd of about 80,000 people, which was near record attendance.

“We are the birthplace of aviation, and in the industry, the performers all talk about you know you’ve made it to the big time when you get invited to Dayton,” says Kreitzer.

Organizers are stressing if you’re coming to the Dayton Air Show, get there early.

For information on tickets click here.