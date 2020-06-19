Dayton Air Show canceled for 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials of the Dayton Air Show said Friday that due to the Coronavirus Pandemic impact, it will cancel the 2020 show. The 2020 show was originally scheduled for June 27th and 28th. A postponement was announced in April due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Friday’s cancellation is based on the uncertainty if the State of Ohio will permit a large gathering event due to safety concerns and if military aircraft will be able to participate.

“It was a very difficult decision to cancel,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chair, United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “There were simply too many unanswered questions significantly increasing the risk of not being able to produce a safe and successful show for the community. We decided it would be better to focus our efforts on the 2021 show and make a strong comeback next year,” Buchanan added.

The 2021 Vectren Dayton Air Show will be held on July 10th and 11th and headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Air Show officials said 2021 will be a very special year. 2006 Beavercreek High School graduate, now Captain Kyle “Gumbo” Oliver, will be flying as the opposing solo in the Thunderbird # 6 aircraft next year. The Dayton native was inspired to join the Air Force while watching the Thunderbirds as a teen visitor to the Dayton Air Show.

Any tickets or special seating that have already been purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the 2021 show. Visit the show’s website for information.