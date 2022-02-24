DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Air Force announced that it will be adding a C-17 Globemaster III flight demonstration to the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger.

According to the Dayton Air Show, the 48th annual show will be held on July 30 and 31 at the Dayton International Airport.

The Dayton Air Show said the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is one of the largest and most flexible military transport aircraft that can fly as fast as 590 mph. It is primarily used to transport troops, equipment and supplies throughout the world.

The C-17 Demo Team will be traveling to Dayton from the 15th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base in Charleston, South Carolina to perform aerial demonstrations.

“We are excited to have the C-17 team added to our 2022 show. Their performance not only demonstrates how this massive aircraft flies in a real-world mission, it takes flying to the next level to wow audiences,” said

Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees and producer of the show.“The C-17 is also a hometown aircraft so to see it fly at the show will be amazing.”

Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.daytonairshow.com.