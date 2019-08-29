‘Dayton after Dave,’ Community talks safety after Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a star-studded benefit concert hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle, many Daytonians are looking to make lasting change. Organizers and city leaders met at a church in Dayton Wednesday night to discuss things like mental health awareness, gun control, and the tornado recovery process.

The community group agreed to develop a central web hub to post events, causes, and cultural awareness initiatives.

“It’s amazing that Dayton caught on fire and wanted to come together and unify and celebrate, but it also put a desire in my heart for me to bring Dayton together to move forward and put some things into action,” said community organizer Tiffany Wood.

She is hoping to move forward with “Dayton after Dave: The Community Conversation.”

“Now how can we move forward tackling the lingering issues that plague our community, such as mental health treatment and awareness, such as homelessness that still rises after the tornadoes,” Wood said.

A panel of community leaders and elected officials, including Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald, addressed these concerns and others raised by Daytonians.

“We can’t do it alone, so it’s extremely necessary in this day and time that we have the community behind us but also committed leaders,” she said.

Voter registration was on site to get those who showed up for the conversation more involved in the democratic process.

“It’s important to move the conversation forward, because what we’re going to continue to see is the same cycle. The same cycle to where the community unifies, we have a great time, we talk about what we’re going to do, but we don’t move it into action until the next big thing hits us, then we’re all scattered and wondering how are we going to recover,” said Wood.

Wood tells 2 NEWS she plans to send an open letter to The Dayton Foundation with suggestions on moving the city forward, saying she hopes to get a response soon.

