Dayton African American Cultural Festival to take place this weekend

DAYTON. Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton African American Cultural Festival is taking place this weekend with a mission to provide for the coming together of diverse people to celebrate the richness of the African American experience. The aim of the festival to promote interest in the arts, education and health as it relates to African American culture.

Activities such a youth business entrepreneurship class, open mic session, natural hair discussion and a variety of others will be held for attendees’ enrichment.

The festival will take place at Island MetroPark Saturday, August 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

