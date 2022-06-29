DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new feature has come to the Deweese neighborhood in Dayton, and it’s making life easier for dog owners in the area.

Triangle Park, found just off of Ridge Avenue, has a brand-new dog park.

According to Planning Division Manager Tony Kroeger, this four-acre park features plenty of space for dogs to run, as well as a plentiful amount of shade. It’s also located such that it’s accessible to several neighborhoods in the area.

The park cost approximately $400,000, Kroeger said, but the cost was helped by the sale of what used to be another dog park at Deeds Point in Dayton. According to Kroeger, that parcel of land was purchased by The Connor Group.

“This is a neighborhood where a lot of people have dogs, and a lot of people walk their dogs,” said Mike Herrlein, president of the Deweese – Ridgecrest Civic Association. “It is just the nature of a nice neighborhood like this, and I think I can speak for the neighborhood and say they’re thrilled to have this park here.”

And Herrlein says he thinks this new addition will bring more people into the community.

“We already have the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Wegerzyn Garden Center – we have a lot of park land here. And we have a lot of people who come from the rest of the Miami Valley to our neighborhood, and this is gonna bring a whole other group,” Herrlein said.

This addition means more than another park to this neighborhood. In 2019, one of the Memorial Day tornadoes cut through the area, leaving damage behind. Three years later, the community is continuing to grow back.

“We’ve rebuilt from that,” Herrlein said, “This is sort of the icing on the cake for us coming back from the tornado”

The grand opening for the park will be held on Friday, July 1, but it is already open for public use. Kroeger said the park is open to anyone until 10 p.m.