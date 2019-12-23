Dayton 60 Strong calendars benefit families of shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of seniors are raising money for victims of the Oregon District mass shooting and their families through the Dayton 60 Strong calendar.

It was put together as part of a partnership with Stafford Communications and PriMED Physicians.

The calendar features 12 inspirational seniors who have made an impact in the community. It costs 15 dollars and the proceeds will go to the families recovering from the Oregon District shooting.

“I’m not going to lie and say I don’t snap, crackle, and pop every time I get up in the morning. I’m at that age where that’s just par for the course,” said model Daria Dillard Stone. “Our stories are nothing short of a miracle, let me just say that. All of us have battled with some type of either physical or life-changing experience.”

To buy a calendar, click here.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.