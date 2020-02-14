Days after grandfather’s passing, Springfield player makes half court shot to win game

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield High School basketball player may have had more than luck or even skill when he won the game for the Wildcats in a recent game over Beavercreek.

Senior Jordan Howard lost his grandfather earlier in the week. Due to the death, Howard was unable to attend practices or prepare for the game. However, Howard wanted to play on his Senior Night, which he says is what his grandfather would’ve wanted.

Beavercreek was up by two points and at the foul line for a chance to extend the lead to three with three seconds left in the game. When the foul shot was missed, Howard got the rebound and put up the shot, draining the more-than-half court shot to give Springfield the 52-51 victory.

The shot cleared the student section, who rushed the court to celebrate the win and the life of Howard’s grandfather.

Video courtesy: Springfield City Schools