DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At 2 a.m. Sunday, we spring forward, and move our clocks up an hour.

Doctors say losing even one hour of sleep can have major impacts on our health.

Experts recommend a minimum of seven hours of sleep each night.

“The average will come in between six and nine. Some people may function just fine with six and some may need nine. But try to get at least a good seven hours of sleep,” recommends, Dr. Sarah Hussain, M.D. with Kettering Health.

The body has an internal rhythm, and anything that disrupts your sleep cycle can lead to poor sleep.

“Not just waking up feeling un-rested, fatigue, and tired and groggy, it can affect work and work efficiency,” says Dr. Hussain.

She says not getting enough sleep can be even more dangerous than that.

“There have been an uptick in heart attacks and strokes in the first few days after Daylight Saving Time,” states Dr. Hussain.

Doctors say don’t overload your schedule on Monday following the time change.

Waking up with a bright light in the morning can help re-train your internal clock after we spring forward. It’s also important to get into a good routine and practice good habits before bedtime.

“That would include definitely no screen time, no alcohol before going to bed, and try to avoid excess caffeine,” suggests Dr. Hussain.

There are benefits to switching to Daylight Saving Time. The extra daylight means more hours of daylight after work or school. This is especially beneficial for people with Seasonal Affective Disorder who experience depression and fatigue during the winter.