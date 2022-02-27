DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Day of Caring Pancake Brunch event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27 to help the homeless and the hungry.

The Day of Caring Pancake Brunch will be held at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ at 9190 Frederick Pike from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Day of Caring, 100% of all ticket sales from the brunch will go towards helping the homeless and the hungry. Over the past 32 years, $850,000 has been raised by the event.

Throughout Dayton, Cincinnati and Springfield there are 16 locations participating in the Day of Caring Pancake Brunch. For a full list of specific site locations visit www.dayofcaring.us.