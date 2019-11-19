Day Air Credit Union makes donation to Dayton Children’s

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Local company Day Air Credit Union donated $7,500 to benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital. The donation is just the latest in a relationship that has benefited the Miami Valley for more than 30 years.

Adam Blanchard, Director of Donor Engagement for Dayton’s Children Foundation, is grateful for the support from Day Air Credit Union.

“Year after year, their support makes a huge impact on the children and families we serve, allowing us to purchase necessary life-saving and life-changing medical equipment, to provide the best possible care to kids in our community,” Blanchard said.

Day Air and Dayton Children’s have worked together since 1987 supporting the Children’s Miracle Network. Over that time, Day Air has donated more than $60,000, adding to the grand total of more than $164,000 donated during the partnership.

“We are very pleased to be presenting this year’s donation to Dayton Children’s,” said William Burke, President and CEO of Day Air Credit Union. “We are proud to serve our Dayton community and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with Dayton Children’s.”

Day Air Credit Union has six branches located throughout the Miami Valley.

