Day Air Credit Union gives $7,500 in meals to local first responders

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Day Air Credit Union has provided more than $7,500 in meals to first responders in the Dayton-area.
The credit union worked with local restaurants and food trucks including Beavercreek Pizza Dive, Submarine House and Claybourne Grill to provide meals to respective police and fire departments.
In a press release it said that it has provided lunch and dinner to those working in Kettering, Centerville, Washington Township, Vandalia, Beavercreek, Butler Township, the University of Dayton and on the VA Campus.
