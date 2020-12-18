Day Air Credit Union and Dayton Dragons Foundation raise thousands to benefit Dayton Foodbank

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Day Air Credit Union and the Dayton Dragons Foundation are helping feed families in need through their 50/50 raffle. The online raffle, which began November 30, raised nearly $17,000 to benefit the Foodbank in Dayton and will provide meals for more than 98,000 families in the Miami Valley. CEO of the Foodbank, Michelle Riley, expressed her gratitude to both organizations for their contributions.

“A huge thank you to the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union for all they do to support our community, ” she said. “Every dollar given to the Dayton Foodbank through the 50/50 raffle will help feed families this holiday season. 2020 has been a year unlike any other, this generous support comes at the perfect time as more families than ever struggle to put food on the table.”

Day Air Credit Union Director of Marketing Joe Eckley added, “It was amazing watching the dollars raised add up over the course of this campaign, as the Dayton community rallied together for a great cause.”

The raffle raised $32,797 with half of that benefitting the Dayton Foodbank and the other 50 percent going to the winner.