Day Air Ballpark to host Rob Schneider comedy show in August

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons, along with East Coast Entertainment/The Comedy Zone, will host its second comedy show at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. 

Former Saturday Night Live cast member and movie star, Rob Schneider, will take the stage at Day Air Ballpark. The comedy show is recommended for ages of 18-years and up.

“After the success of the first comedy show featuring Preacher Lawson, we are very pleased to be working with East Coast Entertainment and the Comedy Zone to bring a second show to Dayton,” said team president Robert Murphy. “Mr. Schneider is obviously a household name with a very impressive body of work.  This will be a lot of fun.”

Tickets are now on sale. Prices are $35.00 for general tickets, and $65.00 for V.I.P tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office by calling (937) 288-2287 and via Ticketmaster here

