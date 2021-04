DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons announced Monday that the Day Air Ballpark will host the first-ever comedy show on Sunday, May 9.

America’s Got Talent finalist, Preacher Lawson will take the stage along with an opening act, according to a release.

The event will start at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $50 for on-field seating and $30 for stadium seating bowl.

