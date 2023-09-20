DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A resource event at Day Air Ballpark for prospective college students will give out two $1,000 scholarships.

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will hold a College Prep Night on Sept. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to learn about colleges from across the nation.

The event will host representatives from various colleges and provide resources to guide families through planning a path of higher education.

Colleges scheduled to attend are University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, Miami University, Ohio University, Wittenberg University, Wright State University and many more.

Day Air Credit Union will also give $1,000 scholarships to two attendees at the event. Students must pre-register and attend to be entered to win.

Those interested in the event can register and learn more here.