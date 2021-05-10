Day Air Ballpark first ever comedy show rescheduled for June

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The first-ever comedy show at Day Air Ballpark has been rescheduled.

The show featuring America’s Got Talent finalist Preacher Lawson will now take place on Friday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. A Dayton Dragons spokesperson said Lawson’s show is family-friendly with a suggested age of 14-years-old and up.

The show was previously scheduled for Sunday, May 9. Tickets already purchased will be honored on June 25. Prices are $50.00 for on-field seating, and $30.00 for stadium seating bowl.

Tickets will now be digital and the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity.

“We are very excited to host the first-ever comedy show at Day Air Ballpark,” said Dragons team president, Robert Murphy. “This will be a fun way to usher in the 2021 Dayton Dragons season (the Dragons begin home play on Tuesday, May 11th), and after the year that everyone has had, we could all enjoy some good laughs.”

You can buy tickets for the show at the Dayton Dragons Box Office by calling (937) 288-2287, or on Ticketmaster here.