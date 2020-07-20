Day Air awards scholarships to 2 local students





KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Day Air Credit Union, the largest financial institution headquartered in Montgomery County, announced their 2020 scholarship winners on Monday.

This year, Bellbrook graduate Andrew Russell and University of Dayton senior Jennifer Nischwitz have been named recipients for the two $1,000 scholarships.

Day Air’s scholarship is for continuing education expenses and is based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service involvement and an essay.

“This scholarship was created to make a difference in the community,” said William Burke, President and CEO. “Andrew and Jennifer are high achievers in both the classroom and their communities. They stood out among their peers as future leaders in the community and we hope these scholarships ease some of the financial burden of their higher education.”

Andrew Russell just graduated from Bellbrook High School, where he was active in many volunteer opportunities including Boy Scouts, tutoring, the Kettering Backpack Program, and being an Ambulatory Surgery Center escort at the Kettering Medical Center. Andrew was a scholar athlete as a member of the band, tennis and soccer team. Additionally, Andrew was named a “top player” on his academic team and is a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to study biomedical science at the Ohio State University this fall.

Jennifer Nischwitz is currently a senior at the University of Dayton, where she is studying Industrial Engineering Technology. Jennifer volunteers for Shoes 4 the Shoeless and last summer she spent 10 weeks in Durban, South Africa working with a sustainable engineering company on innovative food preservation technology for surrounding and international communities.

Jennifer’s school involvement includes being a student ambassador for the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers, a teaching assistant, an active member of the Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity, campus ministry, and an industrial engineering co-op at Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies. Jennifer also excels in academics, she is on the Dean’s List, she’s Lean Six Sigma Belt Certified through the University of Dayton’s School of Engineering, and she was a co-author of the published article: Student’s Perception of Collaborative Online International Learning.

