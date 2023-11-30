DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The verdict is in for Davon Brogan: guilty on all counts.

Brogan was convicted of stabbing his ex-boyfriend to death in late 2022. He was found guilty on three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

The year-long investigation into the murder of Scot Hannah began on Nov. 27, 2022.

The state presented its closing arguments on Brogan Thursday, pointing to the weapon used.

“Let’s assume for arguments sake that Scott grabbed him from behind in a choke hold,” said Prosecutor Ann Grazma. “That wasn’t deadly force.

“And the defendent’s response to that is to take his pocket knife… and then stab him in the back. That’s from his own statement. He was the first person to use deadly force. Not Scott.”

Brogan’s attorneys argued self-defense, claiming Hannah put him into a chokehold after a confrontation between the two.

“He could have hidden evidence,” said John Meehling, Brogan’s attorney. “He didn’t commit murder. He committed self-defense.”

The defense argued a lack of motive is apparent in the case, and that the State did not prove a reason for Brogan to stab Hannah.

“The state wants you to believe that on November 27th, in broad daylight, he drove up to his friend’s house and when he went inside, sounds like its premeditated, and would have gone in and killed him for no reason whatsoever,” said Meehling.

Brogan’s attorney pointed out that he had regularly been carrying the knife for self-defense, as he’d been living in his car for some time.

However, Prosecutor Ann Grazma argued that the sequence of events didn’t describe a self-defense situation.

“And then his sequence is that they fall over that love seat. And that he is not on the ground, and Scott is not on top of him, Scott’s arm is over him. And that’s when he feels the need to use deadly force and stab Scott in the back?” said Grazma.

The family was present in court. They did not wish to comment. A sentencing date will be scheduled in the near future.