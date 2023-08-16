Video in player above is from the incident in June 2023.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is facing multiple charges after a Dayton shooting ended with the death of a 45-year-old in June, but murder isn’t one of them.

Jacob Ashba was indicted on multiple charges related to the June 17 shooting near the Davis-Linden building that left a man dead, including felonious assault, discharge of a firearm and homicide. The proposed charge of murder was ignored, court documents state.

Officers were called to the Davis-Linden building on June 17 after an argument on the sidewalk turned violent. Multiple shots were fired and could be heard in the 911 made by one of the people working in the building.

Police treated the shooting as an active shooter incident, quickly evacuating five people from the building.

Randy Allen, 45, was killed in the shooting.

Ashba is now facing the following charges:

Felonious Assault (deadly weapon) with a three-year firearm specification

Felonious Assault (serious physical harm) with a three-year firearm specification

Discharge of a Firearm on or near prohibited premises with a three-year firearm specification

Three charges of Tampering with Evidence (alter/destroy) with a single one-year firearm specification

Obstructing Official Business

Reckless Homicide with a three-year firearm specification