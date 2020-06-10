Davidson concerned about ‘double standard’ for law enforcement, from FBI down to local level

Republican candidate Warren Davidson speaks at a forum at the Miami University Hamilton Downtown Center, Monday, May 23, 2016, in Hamilton, Ohio. The center hosted candidates ahead of a June 7 special election to complete for John Boehner’s vacated seat in Congress. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Warren Davidson said he’s been encouraged by the like-mindedness and shared concerns of people across the country over the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died while being arrested last month.

Floyd died on May 25 during an arrest by Minneapolis police on a possible forgery charge. The arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers at the scene were fired and charged with other offenses. His death has sparked outrage and thousands of protests across the country.

Davidson, a Republican from Troy who represents Ohio’s eighth district, told WDTN.com on Monday he believes people are concerned about double-standards at all levels of law enforcement, including issues related to police brutality.

“The vast majority of law enforcement is tremendous,” Davidson said. “But when someone is an outlier it’s hard to hold them accountable. Plus there is a very strong racial undercurrent to the problem which highlights tensions across the board. But the encouraging part is the like-mindedness among people. If you noticed the protests – there was one in Greenville – they are even happening in rural areas.”

Davidson said the tension also exists across the federal level, particularly when it comes to the FBI and holding the powerful in Washington D.C. responsible.

“At the federal level, we’ve had years of tension on whether there’s a different standard for the political class when it comes to Trump, Hillary Clinton or the leadership in the FBI.” Davidson said, referring to James Comey and others at the head of the agency.

On the local level, Davidson said it’s difficult for prosecutors to convict or indict officers because of the burden of proof needed for a conviction. He cited a Bowling Green study that researched over 1,000 cases of officer-involved shootings since 2005, and there were only two dozen law enforcement convictions. Davidson said on one hand it showed most police are doing their jobs and were justified in their actions, but he’s seen enough examples where there are shootings that aren’t justified and there isn’t a prosecution.

“In Arizona, there was a guy literally crawling and pleading for his life in a hotel hallway,” Davidson said. “The (officer) was rightfully prosecuted in my opinion but found not guilty. And (in other instances) when someone was found guilty, the average sentence is much shorter than it would be for someone else. That gets to the heart of the double-standard.”

Davidson will host a Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:15 p.m. He will be taking questions on his legislation in Congress to allow states greater flexibility in spending CARES Act funds, as well as criminal justice reform. To participate, people living in Ohio’s eighth congressional district can call 202- 225-6205 to be added to a list.