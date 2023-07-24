DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is welcoming a new interim superintendent after Dr. Elizabeth Lolli announced her departure from the district, leaving earlier this month.

Dr. David Lawrence, the new interim superintendent, is a familiar face to Dayton Public Schools, having served in multiple roles with the district since 1995. He ascended to the role of interim superintendent from his previous role as the district’s business manager.

Lawrence says the connections he’s made during his nearly 30 years with DPS makes him the perfect choice to lead the district and make a difference.

“I speak of this as not only a city commissioner, but also the dad of a Dayton Public School student,” Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild remarked at Wednesday’s commission meeting. “I look forward to working with you so that all of our students have the opportunity to get a quality education,”

Fairchild, Mayor Jeffrey Mims and the rest of the Dayton City Commission welcomed Lawrence to the role of DPS interim superintendent, saying that DPS and the city of Dayton work hand in hand to uplift the community.

“The aspect of which we’re joined at the hip, whether we want to be a not so good city, good schools, bad city, bad schools,” said the mayor. “And so as we move along together, we just make Dayton the best place it can be.”

Lawrence served as the principal for Thurgood Marshall High School and assistant principal for Stivers School for the Arts. He also taught and coached at several other schools in the district.

He says that personal connection is something that students remembered as soon as the announcement was made.

“Kids, when you saw kids’ reactions on Facebook, they said, Hey, that was my former teacher. I taught for a decade. He can do it. That was my former principal. I was the principal at Stivers and Thurgood Marshall High School. He can do it. He was my coach. He could do it. So it was this exciting to see kids out saying, ‘I know him,’” Dr. Lawrence told us.

Lawrence is the first Dayton Public School graduate to serve as a superintendent in the district’s history and he says that gives him a different insight into the needs of DPS.

He says that in this new role he plans to question the current systems and change the culture of the district.

“You know, kids involved in decision making? Do we involve the right adults when we make decisions? How do we talk to each other? How do we care? Respected by each other. One, to make the argument that he’s not talking about school, but I am talking about changing the environment so we can enjoy school,” Lawrence added.

Dayton Public Schools is still looking for a permeant superintendent.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Lawrence below: