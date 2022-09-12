FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A band with one of the biggest cult followings will be making their way to the Miami Valley this November.

The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.

For over 30 years, the Dave Matthews Band have performed their famous live shows around the world to millions of fans that continue to show up tour after tour.

The band won a Grammy in 1997 for the Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for their song “So Much to Say.” They’ve also received 13 Grammy nominations from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Doors open at 6 p.m. the night of the performance. Anyone over the age of 2 is allowed to attend.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Click here for more information.