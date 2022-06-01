DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Comedian Dave Chappelle will host a screening of his highly anticipated documentary in the Gem City for one night only.

The Yellow-springs native will bring his pandemic documentary “Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life,” to the Schuster Center on Sunday, June 12.

The documentary was directed by Academy Award winners Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert. The pair won their Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2020 for their film “American Factory.”

Chappelle, 48, of Yellow Springs, hosted over 50 socially-distant shows during the summer months of the 2020 state COVID lockdown at the Wirrig Pavilion off US-68 and Meredith Road.

“What began as an experimental socially-distanced live comedy show in a neighbor’s cornfield, grew into an unforgettable summer with his neighbors, friends, and fellow comedians,” according to the Schuster Center’s website.

Steve Wirrig, the owner of the Wirrig Pavilion, said that in total, the shows brought in $11.8 million to the state of Ohio. They brought $9.4 million to the Dayton region and $6.2 million to Greene County. Yellow Springs saw a bump of $4.1 million.

On April 28, the Board of Zoning Appeals of Miami Township voted to approve a zoning request for two dozen Dave Chappelle shows to be held at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs this summer.

The 2022 summer “Cornfield Shows” will allow 1,000 patrons each night. The shows are expected to begin after May 26 and go until Sept. 5.

All proceeds from June 12 show will be donated to the West Dayton’s Gem City Market.

The documentary screening will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at the Schuster Center in Dayton. Tickets can be purchased here.