YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dave Chappelle & Friends comedy show is returning this May.

Live Nation Comedy announced on Facebook that the shows will be on May 26, 27, 28 and 29 at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

