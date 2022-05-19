DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dave Chappelle will bring his unreleased documentary to Dayton highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic summer and how it impacted the Village of Yellow Springs.

The Yellow-springs native will bring his pandemic documentary “Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life,” to The Neon Theater in Dayton on Wednesday, June 1.

“Dave Chappelle launches his outdoor and social-distanced live comedy shows in rural to provide a small Ohio community he calls home with an economic and comic relief to encourage them during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to IMBD.

The documentary was directed by Academy Award winners Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert. The pair won their Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2020 for their film “American Factory.”

From comedians like Chris Rock to Kevin Hart, to musical acts like Erykah Badu and Common, the 2020 summer shows were packed with some of the top performing artists from around the country.

Steve Wirrig, the owner of the Wirrig Pavilion, said in total, the shows brought in $11.8 million to the state of Ohio, $9.4 million to the Dayton region, $6.2 million to Greene County and Yellow Springs saw a bump of $4.1 million.

On April 28, the Board of Zoning Appeals of Miami Township voted to approve a zoning request for two dozen Dave Chappelle shows to be held at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs this summer.

The 2022 summer “Cornfield Shows” will allow 1,000 patrons each night. The shows are expected to begin May 26 and go until Sept. 5.

The documentary screening will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at The Neon in Dayton. Tickets for the event will be $15 and can be purchased here.