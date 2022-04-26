MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle hopes to host 24 events this summer as part of his “Cornfield Shows,” that he held in Yellow Springs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chappelle, 48, of Yellow Springs, hosted over 50 socially-distant shows during the summer months of the 2020 state COVID lockdown at the Wirrig Pavilion off US-68 and Meredith Road.

Steve Wirrig, the owner of the Wirrig Pavilion, recently requested a temporary conditional use variance to allow the performances to continue at the grounds this upcoming summer. The hope would be that the concerts could have up to 1,000 patrons for each of the 24 shows from May 26 to Sept. 2.

Many of the concerns that the community have raised since the beginning of the performances, specifically the immediate neighbors, have been noise complaints due to the “disturbing programs,” according to Miami Township’s Zoning Inspector Richard Zopf.

Chappelle’s team requested special permission for the “Dave Chappelle and Friends” events that were approved by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2020, which at the time hosted 400 patrons.

From comedians like Chris Rock to Kevin Hart, to musical acts like Erykah Badu and Common, the 2020 summer shows were packed with some of the top performing artists from around the country. Chappelle’s events reportedly brought millions of dollars to the Village of Yellow Springs.

The Board of Zoning Appeals of Miami Township will be holding a public hearing on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. to decide whether to approve or deny Wirrig’s variance request to host Chappelle’s performances at the Wirrig Pavilion.

Anyone who would like to voice for or against the variance or the summer performances are encouraged to attend the public hearing at the Miami Township fire station in Yellow Springs on Thursday.

Those who are unable to attend can email their written testimony to Miami Township Zoning Inspector Richard Zopf at rbzopf@gmail.com by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

