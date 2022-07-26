YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle has added two additional “Cornfield Shows” in Yellow Springs for this August.

Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 at 8:30 p.m.

The Yellow Springs-native will host his tenth and eleventh event of the season that’s expected to have 24 shows at the Wirrig Pavilion off US-68 and Meredith Road.

Chappelle, 48, of Yellow Springs, hosted over 50 socially-distant shows during the summer months of the 2020 state COVID lockdown.

Comedians from Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart to Chris Rock, to musicians like Talib Kweli and The Root’s Black Thought have been a part of the 2022 cornfield shows. But as years have shown before, we never know who will show up and perform.

Fans from across the country have made their way to Yellow Springs to attend the award-winning comedian’s cornfield shows that have brought over $30 million to the Miami Valley and the buckeye state.

The April 2022 decision by the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals also reveals that more Chappelle shows could be scheduled, as the vote allows for “three shows per week, up to a maximum, of 24 total, from May 26 through Sept. 5.” The 2022 “Cornfield Shows” will allow 1,000 patrons each night.

This season, there have been limited tickets for on-site parking at the Wirrig Pavilion. Those who are unable to purchase on-site parking are able to park across the street from Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm and will be able to take a quick shuttle ride to and from the event.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27. To purchase tickets, click here.