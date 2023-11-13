KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering’s annual ‘Shop with Cops’ event is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 14.

This annual event gives kids in need the opportunity to shop alongside Kettering Police Officers. Each family will have an assigned officer to help them at the event.

The night kicks off around 5:45 p.m. at Meijer at 4075 Wilmington Pike. Chick-Fil-A will be on site, donating dinner to the participating families.

If your child is in need, contact Kettering Schools or the Kettering Police Department’s Community Relations Section at (937) 296-2585.