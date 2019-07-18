Data: Life expectancy in Dayton can vary 20 years per zip code

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Average life expectancy can vary by over 20 years depending in what Dayton neighborhood or zip code you live, according to data available on City Health Dashboard.

The dashboard is an interactive tool that rates different metrics in the top 500 most populous U.S. cities. It was developed at New York University Wagner and funded through donations from foundations. The data also showed large discrepancies in Dayton on metrics collected on child poverty, obesity and income inequality.

The tool came online in 2018 following the 2016 election, when regional inequality became a buzzword among journalists and academics describing why people in the country had so disparate outcomes and political views.

The tool compiles health data and organizes it into census tracts. The best neighborhood for average life expectancy is in Huber Heights with an average life of 83.7 years.

The worst was Old North Dayton, with an average of 61.1 years.

Zip codes with no links to Dayton-area proper weren’t ranked.

The dashboard’s website launched in 2018, but has been constantly updated with new metrics and data. According to Shosshanna Levine of the New York University School of Medicine, 80 percent of the measures have been updated in the year the site has been operating.

“We see it as a living resource,” Levine said.

Of the metrics available, the most stunning has been life expectancy within regional areas and how varied averages can be.

Time.com ran statistics on all the major cities and found numbers that were startling. Chicago had the largest disparity in the country with 30 years difference in life expectancy, while cities considered on top the economic heap like New York City and Washington D.C. saw disparities of 27 years between different neighborhods and zip codes.

Columbus, which has been an economic boom town since the Great Recession, was eighth in largest disparity with 24.7 years difference between its neighborhod with the highest average life expectancy, and its lowest.

“Looking at something like life expectancy, there’s many things that can contribute,” Levine said. “Lack of medical care, lead contamination in the community, employment – every city and every community has a separtae mixture of things that are the most prevalent.”

Levine said the purpose of the tool was to provide data for cities in order to help identify and address areas with issues.

“We don’t want to come into your community and pretend we know what’s best and we know what would improve life expectancy there,” Levine said. “The policy makers, the non-profits, they are the ones who can that best in my experience. It’s a different side of the coin.”

Life expectancy measures were one of the first set of metrics the project looked at providing. Those putting the data together were stunned by the results.

“I don’t think anyone had the expectation what it would be,” said Ben Spoer, manager of metrics and analytics for City Health Dashboard. “But some places like Chicago, I think the loss of life, the way it impacted families, it shocked us.”

Dayton’s Most Positive Marks

Binge Drinking

– Dayton: 14.1 percent

– Top 500 Cities: 17.6 percent

Uninsured under 65 years old

– Dayton: 12.8 percent

– Top 500 Cities: 12.9 percent

Park Access

– Dayton: 75.4 percent

– Top 500 Cities: 60.6 percent

Walkability (amenities accesssible on foot)

– Dayton: 44.5 percent

– Top 500 Cities: 46.5 percent