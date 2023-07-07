DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students from the University of Dayton may have been impacted by a reported data incident.

According to the University of Dayton, the university’s two major service providers and possibly thousands of other organizations were involved in a data incident.

“The National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) informed the University of Dayton that some undergraduate and graduate student records were accessed in the incident, which occurred due to a vulnerability in a third-party software tool, MOVEit Transfer, used by NSC,” US says.

“UD is one of thousands of institutions required by the U.S. Department of Education to provide personally identifiable information to the NSC on a regular basis for use in the National Student Loan Data System.

To keep yourself safe by following the best practices, you should stay alert, monitor your financial accounts, consider using fraud alerts or freeze your credit and update your passwords.

No current employees are said to be affected by the incident, but the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association told UD they were affected. All former employees and retirees will be contacted by TIAA, UD says in a release.

While the NSC is continuing to investigate and further contact affected students, you are able to find out more here. If you have any questions, please call TIAA at 1-800-842-2776.

UD reports they will share information once it becomes available.