MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Dashcam footage has been released in connection to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Middletown in February.

Heavily redacted video released to our NBC affiliate WLWT shows police pulling over a gray Jeep in the Middletown Walmart parking lot. An officer then approaches the passenger side of the Jeep.

According to the police report obtained by WLWT, the driver had a suspended license and had been placed in a cruiser.

The report said the passenger, 47-year-old Victor Lykins of Middletown, gave false information and had an active warrant.

WLWT reported that police said Lykins pulled out a gun when officers asked him to get out of the vehicle.

The dashcam video shows some kind of struggle, and the officers firing. CPR was reportedly performed approximately two minutes later.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is expected to release a full, unredacted video once its investigation is complete.