WATCH: Dashcam video of multi-county OSP chase released

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Dashcam video of the multi-county chase that began in Miami County and ended in Middletown was released Friday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troy Police attempted to stop a car on I-75 southbound at around 11:30 pm Monday when the car took off. Officers eventually ended the pursuit but the car was picked up again by Tipp City Police. Once the driver reached Montgomery County, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted the car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that stop sticks were used on I-75 southbound near State Route 122 in Middletown to pop the man’s tires. The suspect would not stop, even after the stop sticks. He can be seen slowing down before speeding up again.

Dashcam video shows the trooper asking for permission to crash into the car to take it out. After receiving approval, the OSP trooper hits the car twice with his cruiser, causing the suspect’s car to spin out, ending the chase.

Two other cars were damaged from the stop sticks, in addition to an OSP trooper’s car.

Southbound I-75 was shut down for nearly two hours while officials investigated. A 19-year-old man was taken arrested and charged with OVI and failure to comply with a police officer.

