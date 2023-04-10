DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Opera welcomes a new show this week.

Das Rheingold takes the stage this Friday at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. The fully staged production is the first part in Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle.

Das Rheingold is the start of a four-opera saga that inspired the scores for The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and Star Wars.

Cast and crew are excited for the premiere, saying the opera has a bit of magic for everyone.

“Theater is always about creating magic that people are going to be like, how’d they do that?” Neal Gittleman, artistic director and conductor of Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, said.

Performance dates are this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at five dollars and can be purchased online or at the box office.