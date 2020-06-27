Darke County to showcase food trucks with rally, competition

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County is celebrating local businesses with a its third annual Food Truck Rally and Competition Saturday, June 27.

Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine at the Darke County fairgrounds. Admission is free and parking is $2, with a portion of the proceeds going to Solid Rock Apostolic Church Outreach program from Bradford, Ohio.

The trucks confirmed so far are:

Badge’s BBQ

Buckeye Burgers

Candi’s Concessions

Chuck’s Foods

Crème de la Crème Cakery

El Meson

Get Loaded

Greek Street

Homestead Spud

Hunger Paynes

Kettle Colonel

Kona Ice

Little Z’s

McNasty’s

Nacho Pig

Ron’s Holy Smokin’ BBQ

Mikesell’s Concessions

Wholly Smokes BBQ

Zombie Dogz

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, visit the this Facebook page and click on the Events tab for The Darke County Food Truck Rally and Competition.