Darke County to showcase food trucks with rally, competition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
food truck rally_97737

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County is celebrating local businesses with a its third annual Food Truck Rally and Competition Saturday, June 27.

Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine at the Darke County fairgrounds. Admission is free and parking is $2, with a portion of the proceeds going to Solid Rock Apostolic Church Outreach program from Bradford, Ohio.

The trucks confirmed so far are:

  • Badge’s BBQ
  • Buckeye Burgers
  • Candi’s Concessions
  • Chuck’s Foods
  • Crème de la Crème Cakery
  • El Meson
  • Get Loaded
  • Greek Street
  • Homestead Spud
  • Hunger Paynes
  • Kettle Colonel
  • Kona Ice
  • Little Z’s
  • McNasty’s
  • Nacho Pig
  • Ron’s Holy Smokin’ BBQ
  • Mikesell’s Concessions
  • Wholly Smokes BBQ
  • Zombie Dogz

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, visit the this Facebook page and click on the Events tab for The Darke County Food Truck Rally and Competition.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS