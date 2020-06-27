Darke County to showcase food trucks with rally, competition

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County is celebrating local businesses with a its third annual Food Truck Rally and Competition Saturday, June 27.
Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine at the Darke County fairgrounds. Admission is free and parking is $2, with a portion of the proceeds going to Solid Rock Apostolic Church Outreach program from Bradford, Ohio.
The trucks confirmed so far are:
- Badge’s BBQ
- Buckeye Burgers
- Candi’s Concessions
- Chuck’s Foods
- Crème de la Crème Cakery
- El Meson
- Get Loaded
- Greek Street
- Homestead Spud
- Hunger Paynes
- Kettle Colonel
- Kona Ice
- Little Z’s
- McNasty’s
- Nacho Pig
- Ron’s Holy Smokin’ BBQ
- Mikesell’s Concessions
- Wholly Smokes BBQ
- Zombie Dogz
For more details about the event and to participate in contests, visit the this Facebook page and click on the Events tab for The Darke County Food Truck Rally and Competition.
