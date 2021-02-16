Darke County snow removal crews work through Tuesday to clear roadways

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Although Darke County has been downgraded to a Level 1 snow emergency following Monday’s snowstorm, officials are urging drivers there to be extra careful on the roads due to slick patches that remain.

While many people in Darke County spent the day clearing snow from their sidewalks and driveways, some also still had to drive to work.

“It was not fun,” said Sherri Yantis, assistant manager at Hibbett Sports in Greenville. “The roads in Arcanum in town were still pretty bad.”

Yantis told 2 NEWS her morning commute from Arcanum to Greenville took twice as long Tuesday, mainly due to snow-covered side roads.

“It drifts really, really bad because there’s a lot of open fields down in there, so it takes a little longer, and I’m sure their main concern was probably the main roads,” she said.

“There didn’t seem to be a whole lot of traffic out, but I’m sure it looks like as the day is progressing, it seems to be picking up a little,” said April Shumaker, head coach at Greenville Hibbett Sports.

To help those getting around, nearly two dozen crews with Darke County have been on the job all day Tuesday, working to clear more than 500 miles of roadway not covered by ODOT or other jurisdictions, according to highway superintendent Shane Coby.

“Most of all of our county roads, they are open,” he said. “They’re all two-lane traffic. So there still could be some slick spots on them. Our major focus today is to try to get them widened out, getting it so cars can pass easily.”

Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer told 2 NEWS he expects the Level 1 snow emergency to remain in effect at least through Tuesday night.